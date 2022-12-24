Appeal issued after young driver killed in Galway crash

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a young man was killed in a car crash in Co Galway.

They attended the scene of the collision, which involved one vehicle, on the R347 near Ballyglunin in Tuam at around 2.50am on Saturday.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to Galway University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

No other injuries were reported.

The R347, between Annagh Hill and Palm Tree junction, has been closed pending a forensic examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area between 2.30am and 3am to make it available to An Garda Siochana.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 708 40, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.