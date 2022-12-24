Bigstone’s big, big Christmas show packed them in!

  • Home >
Saturday, December 24, 2022

 

Pupils took to the stage for the Bigstone NS Christmas Concert in the Bigstone Community Hall. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

By Elizabeth Lee

FOR a small school like Bigstone NS, they surely put on a big, impressive show.

The school production involved a Nativity play, the arrival of Santa and an elf, and a concert featuring recorders, bucket drums and even glockenspiels! The tiny school of 21 pupils and two teachers sits on the Carlow/Wicklow border and is much cherished in the area.

“This is a big, big production, and for a lot of people in our community it marks the beginning of the Christmas season. It’s a big occasion for us,” said school principal Aoife Power. “We have 21 students in our school, and everyone gets a speaking part. Everyone is involved.”

Not even sub-zero temperatures outside could deter the youngsters, the two teachers or the myriad relatives and friends who braved the elements to make it to Bigstone Community Hall.

“We’d a great turnout – the weather was terrible, but the hall was packed with people. It’s a very special occasion for us all,” said Aoife.

 

