Civil Defence honoured for its role during the pandemic

NINETEEN members of Co Carlow’s Civil Defence were honoured recently for the role they played during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the December meeting of Carlow County Council, members of the local Civil Defence were presented with a specially commissioned Covid-19 medal, presented to all volunteers nationwide who undertook duties during the crisis.

The medal, which was commissioned by then minister for defence Simon Coveney, will be presented to 1,500 volunteers across the country.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman pointed out that Civil Defence undertook 9,500 tasks during the pandemic in support of the local authorities, HSE and An Garda Síochána.

“Civil Defence volunteers provided key services such as bringing people for medical appointments and essential medical treatment, bringing people to testing and vaccination centres, as well as providing administrative assistance to the Irish Blood Transfusion Service. They also assisted in HSE vaccination centres, sorting and delivering Covid-19 test kits to testing centres, collecting foodstuffs from suppliers and bakers for food hubs and delivering food parcels, medication and library books to vulnerable households.”

Co Carlow Civil Defence officer Padraig Cahill, assistant Civil Defence officer Ger Doyle and Co Carlow Civil Defence volunteers Fiona Ryder, Jim Kavanagh, Clare McNally, Noel Kelly, Enda Curran, Paul Logan, Darren Lewis and David Geoghegan were present to receive their medals. A further nine volunteers were unable to attend, but will receive their medals.