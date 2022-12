MONAGHAN, Brian

Originally from Inchicore, Dublin and spent much of his life in Los Angeles. Brian resided in Carlow, and passed away in Alicante, Spain, December 19th, 2022. Deeply missed by his 2 children Katie and Brian, his brothers and sisters, nephews, extended family, many friends and community.

May he rest in peace.

Brian’s service will take place on Friday, the 30th December 2022, at 1pm at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow.