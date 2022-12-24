Death notices in Co Carlow

Seán Jones Senior

37 Monacurragh, Carlow, co-founder of Jones Business Systems, December 23rd 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his son Kevin and daughter-in-law Mandy. Dearly loved husband of Patricia and adored father of Denise, Patrick, Catherine, Vivienne, Seán, Keith and Pearse. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Walter, Billy and Peter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 18 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Seán Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle on Monday (St. Stephen’s Day) from 2pm concluding with prayers at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (Dec 27th) at 10am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Carlow Men’s Shed

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam