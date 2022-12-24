Death notices in Co Carlow

Saturday, December 24, 2022

Seán Jones Senior

37 Monacurragh, Carlow, co-founder of Jones Business Systems, December 23rd 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his son Kevin and daughter-in-law Mandy. Dearly loved husband of Patricia and adored father of Denise, Patrick, Catherine, Vivienne, Seán, Keith and Pearse. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Walter, Billy and Peter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 18 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Seán Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle on Monday (St. Stephen’s Day) from 2pm concluding with prayers at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (Dec 27th) at 10am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Carlow Men’s Shed

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Donate unwanted Christmas gifts to charity

Saturday, 24/12/22 - 1:04pm

Music Generation Carlow delight at Christmas concert

Saturday, 24/12/22 - 12:58pm

Bigstone’s big, big Christmas show packed them in!

Saturday, 24/12/22 - 12:46pm