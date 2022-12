By Elizabeth Lee

BALTINGLASS Tidy Towns have arranged a collection point where people can donate unwanted toys and gifts that they received over the festive season.

The collection is set for Wednesday morning, 28 December, from 10.30am to 12.30pm at Baltinglass Parish Centre.

The donated items will be passed on to either the local branch of St Vincent de Paul or to local woman Catherine Kearney Whelan, who runs a volunteer group that helps the homeless in Dublin.