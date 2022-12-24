Garryhill man co-opted onto board of polio survivors’ group

Pat Ryan

By Suzanne Pender

PAT Ryan from Garryhill, Co Carlow has recently been co-opted onto the board of Polio Survivors Ireland.

Pat brings to the board a lifetime of experience in charity, voluntary and community work, having served with distinction on a number of local and national committees.

Polio Survivors Ireland creates awareness and provides information regarding the late effects of polio among survivors, statutory agencies and the wider medical profession, ensuring the needs of polio survivors are met, enabling them to live with dignity.

Pat is a retired legal executive/office manager and has 47 years of service behind him in the profession. He currently engages with clients as a legal consultant.

Pat is a director/secretary of The Ranch Myshall Company Limited, a voluntary organisation managing parish property, and is a director of Drumphea Community Centre Ltd.

As well as fundraising experience throughout his career and voluntary life, Pat has been involved in the music business since childhood. He is a director of Milltown Music Ltd, a family business with his son, the singer/songwriter Derek Ryan.

Pat’s background is also steeped in handball, having previously served as secretary of Garryhill Handball Club from 21 years, during which time the sports complex was developed. He also served as secretary and PRO of Carlow Handball Board from 1967 to 1992.

Pat is currently a trustee of Garryhill Handball Club, vice-chair of Carlow Vintage and Classic Motor Club and a former adviser to the Irish Handball Council.

Pat contracted polio at the age of three and now wears a caliper with a raised shoe on his left leg.

He is looking forward to being part of the board of Polio Survivors Ireland, meeting members and helping to steer the organisation as it moves forward with its strategic plan.