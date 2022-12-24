Man (80s) dies after house fire in Co Cork

Kenneth Fox
An elderly man has died in a house fire in Carrigaline, Co Cork.
Neighbours raised the alarm around 9pm last night and local fire services rushed to the scene.
Fire-fighters found the body of the elderly man after carrying out an extensive search of the semi-detached house at The Court, Waterpark.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body has been removed to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.
Cork City Fire Brigade says several crews were involved in preventing the spread of the fire to adjoining areas.
A garda investigation into the cause of the blaze is getting underway this morning, but they are not treating it as suspicious.
We currently have several crews including our Aerial Ladder Platform supporting @CorkCountyFire in attendance at a fire in Carrigaline – please use caution in the area ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/4Ytw1cFlpi
— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) December 23, 2022