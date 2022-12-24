Music Generation Carlow delight at Christmas concert

By Elizabeth Lee

COLÁISTE Aindriú, Bagenalstown was filled with the sound of music and singing recently, when Music Generation Carlow (MGC) performed their first in-person concert in three years.

The concert was well attended with hundreds of guests, which also marked Music Generation Carlow’s debut in Bagenalstown following its recent relocation to the grounds of Coláiste Aindriú.

The concert proved to be worth the wait, with guests enjoying a showcase of the full breadth of programming offered by MGC across the county.

Among the Encore Primary Programme performers were vocalists from St Brigid’s NS, Bagenalstown, who performed their own Christmas blues composition under musician Elspeth Hayes. Traditional Irish musicians from Newtown Dunleckney NS performed three sets on fiddles, tin whistles and banjo, under the direction of teacher Brian Murphy.

In the Bravo Secondary School Programme, guitar programme students from Coláiste Aindriú played songs by Taylor Swift and the Cranberries, and were directed by Paul Horahan.

The ensembles section included sets from Reelig and ReelÓg, under Aine Dohohoe. Reelig alumni played a mixture of songs and tunes. These musicians have all been with MGC since it started in 2013 and perform regularly on a professional basis. They travelled to Sitges in October to represent MGC at Creative Connextions Traditional Irish and Catalan Music Festival. Rachel Kavanagh and Diarmuid O’Neill, members of the ensemble, have now come full circle and are musician educators on the MGC programme.

Members of MGC’s community hubs performed solos and small-group numbers. They included soloist Anna Harding (vocal student); Liam Gutkin, Tara Conroy and Oliver Harding, who performed ***Ob-la-di, Ob-la-da*** by The Beatles as an ensemble; and Tommy Condemi, a senior vocal student, performed a beautiful rendition of ***The parting glass***.

Under musician educator Gavin Barr, a brass group from St Leo’s College, Katie Doyle, Elle Doyle and Brooke Rea Naughton performed ***Away in a manger*** and ***We wish you a merry Christmas*** with music teacher Erinn Lennon.

Erinn then performed a beautiful rendition of ***O Holy Night*** for solo trumpet. Erinn started her musical journey through MGC’s brass programme in Tyndall College. She is now a third-year music student at Technological University Dublin and doing excellent work as a musician educator on MGC’s brass and wind, and early childhood programmes.

All performers were accompanied by a live band featuring MGC musician educators Áine Donohoe and Paul Brett, and MG Kilkenny musician educator Jeremy Hickey.

Speaking after the convert, MGC’s music development officer Gavin Barr said: “Tonight’s concert was a reflection of the wonderful talent we have in Music Generation Carlow. It is a testament to our young musicians and the talent and encouragement of our musician educators, too. I would like to extend my thanks to principal Sharon Coffey of Coláiste Aindriú for her help and co-operation, not least for hosting tonight’s concert.”

The concert was attended by KCETB chairperson cllr Fergal Browne and chief executive Eileen Curtis, both of whom remarked on the wide reach of the Music Generation programme in Carlow and the important role it plays in bringing music performance to so many children and young people.

If anyone is looking for information about Music Generation, Carlow, they can contact [email protected].