Waiting lists set to grow for council houses

By Suzanne Pender

IT IS predicted that an increase in the income limits for social housing will have a knock-on effect on Carlow County Council’s housing list.

At the December meeting of Carlow Municipal District, senior executive engineer Brian O’Donovan outlined the progress on various housing projects in Carlow town, including advancing the redevelopment of housing on Barrack Street and four new units at St Mary’s Court.

Other projects include redeveloping a property in the centre of Tullow Street, the development of nine units at Castleview House, Graiguecullen, including the redevelopment of Walshe’s Lane and out to the Barrow Track, and three bungalows on Burrin Street, which currently are without roofs.

Cllr John Cassin acknowledged that “a lot of work is going on and housing being built”, but the current housing list stands at 401 applicants for Carlow town.

The income limit to apply for social housing has increased to €35,000 for a single person.

Regarding the increase in income limits, cllr Cassin asked if there was “any action to counteract that”, or was the council depending on Approved Housing Bodies (AHB) to purchase and build houses.

Mr O’Donovan accepted that the increase in income limits “will increase demand”, adding that specific targets had been set for the local authority under Housing for All.

“It is a question we have asked the department,” he said, adding that the AHB was “only one option” and the council was “looking at the full range of options, including the council building houses”.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace asked about homeless provision in the town, particularly in light of the recent cold snap.

Mr O’Donovan confirmed there are six day-beds available, 27 units available and seven family units as part of homeless services.