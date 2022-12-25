Fatal road traffic collision near Baltinglass, County Wicklow on Christmas eve

The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been taken to Naas Mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 30s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N81 in the Mullycagh Lower area between 11:30pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Ref: PR18778/2022