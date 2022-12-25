Hundreds of plucky swimmers brave chilly Irish Sea for charity

By Cate McCurry, PA

Hundreds of plucky swimmers braved wintry temperatures to take a Christmas Day plunge in the sea in Dublin.

Large crowds gathered at coastal spots across the city to kick off their festive celebrations with a chilly dip.

Hardy swimmers dressed wearing Santa hats and festive outfits took part in the Clontarf Yacht & Boat Club’s annual Christmas swim in aid of the RNLI.

Jennifer O’Connor, from Cork, and her brother-in-law, Martin Darrer, take part in the Clontarf Yacht & Boat Club annual Christmas swim (Brian Lawless/PA)

Temperatures in parts of Dublin were a cool 11 degrees, but swimmers were treated to a hot toddy and shortbread to help them warm up afterwards.

Donna Cooney, a Green Party councillor for Clontarf, took part in three charity sea swims on Christmas Day morning.

“It is a beautiful Christmas morning – at 9.30am this morning I went off to Clontarf Baths and that was for Abacas School in Kilbarrack, which is a school for children and young adults with autism,” she said.

“I then hopped off to North Bull Island for a swim there at the bathing shelters and had lovely hot drinks after at Happy Out cafe, and that was all in aid of St Francis Hospice in Raheny, which is a really good cause.

Large crowds gathered to brave the chilly sea for charity (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I then went to the boat slip for the last swim, and this is probably my favourite – I love it. It happens every year and it’s for the Irish lifeboat (RNLI).

“I love the sea and being out in the sea, and they keep us safe, so it’s a really great cause.

“This is the first time I have done all three swims, but it couldn’t be a better morning to do it.

“The kids got me lovely bath bombs so I will go home and have a hot bath and warm drink and maybe a Bailey’s coffee or hot whiskey and get wrapped up, though I’m not feeling too cold.

“I don’t know whether it’s been warmer, but I was swimming in colder conditions at the Baths a few weeks ago.

Violet, a Maltichon, in fancy dress, watches the brave swimmers from the slipway in Clontarf (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The sunshine has brought a bit of heat too. The swims have set me up for the day now – I feel great.”

Helen Doogue, a member of the Clontarf RNLI fundraising committee, said the charity swim is now in its 47th year.

“Some 47 years ago, a fundraising committee was formed and the swim took off and it has just escalated and expanded over the years,” she told the PA news agency.

John O’Reilly, 79, from Raheny, has been taking part in the charity swim since it began 47 years ago (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It is a fabulous occasion – a little hot toddy after to warm you up, a donation to the lifeboat and you are good to go.”

Asked if she also braves the cold water, she said: “Not a hope.

“If was in the Maldives, of course, but not here.”