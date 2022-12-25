Varadkar says new planning laws will speed up delivery of rapid build homes

Kenneth Fox

New planning laws will speed up the delivery of rapid build homes next year, according to the Taoiseach.

An overhaul of the planning system has been announced by the Government to deal with the housing crisis.

The measures include allowing local authorities to build on state land without the need to go through the planning process.

Leo Varadkar acknowledges criticism of the plans , but said they are necessary to tackle the shortage of housing supply: “We are in the middle of a very serious housing crisis and a very serious planning emergency.

“I know there are some people who won’t like the planning reforms we are making, but I think they are necessary,” he said.

Varadkar said allowing local authorities to build social housing and other forms of public housing on public land without going through the planning process will save months.

“It means we will be able to provide new houses, particularly rapid build housing much quicker, that is the intention,” he said “I don’t have an exact figure as to what can be achieved next year.”

Varadkar spoke with the Office of Public Works (OPW) recently and told them to get back to him about how many rapid build homes can be built next year and the year after.

The Taoiseach said yesterday that the Government is encouraging local authorities to invest in modular homes as a way to provide a rapid supply of new residences.

The houses are largely built in factories and assembled in sections on site.

Modular homes have already been used to house some of the thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have travelled to Ireland since the Russian invasion of their country.