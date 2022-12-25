Ice warning comes into place on Monday for entire country

Kenneth Fox

A status yellow ice warning will come into place on St Stephen’s day for the entire country.

Met Éireann said there will be ice in places tonight and tomorrow morning leading to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths.

The warning is valid from midnight on Monday to 10am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office reported a similar warning in Northern Ireland for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

There will be showery rain tonight in eastern counties which will clear by midnight.

Scattered showers will follow across the west and north, some turning to hail, sleet or snow. Lowest temperatures overnight of -2 to 3 degrees with northwesterly breezes easing light to moderate.

St Stephen’s Day will see icy conditions in the morning which may lead to hazardous conditions.

It will be cold and bright with sunshine and scattered showers, some turning to sleet with snow possible over high ground.

Highest temperatures will generally range from 3 to 7 degrees, coldest in the north, with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Tuesday looks set to be wet and breezy with spells of rain.

The rain will clear to scattered showers in Connacht and Ulster in the afternoon, but persist across much of Leinster and Munster.

Highest temperatures will range from 8 to 11 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Rain will clear on Tuesday evening, and it will become mostly dry for a time with long clear spells. Turning rather chilly also with lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.

However, another spell of rain will move in across the south before Wednesday morning, and it will become windy.

It will be a wet and very windy day on Wednesday with spells of rain accompanied by strong to gale force southwest to west winds. Highest temperatures ranging from around 6 to 9 degrees.

Staying very windy on Wednesday night with frequent showers or longer spells of rain. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.