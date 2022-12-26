Carlow Lions Club 45th anniversary dinner

Monday, December 26, 2022

Kevin O’Grady, Gerry Redmond, Michael Walsh and Padraig O’Ceallaigh

Michael Walsh, Joe Costigan, Lions Club president John Carley and Sean Swan pictured at the 45th anniversary dinner of the Carlow Lions Club in the Seven Oaks Hotel recently
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Pat Dooley, Paul,Connell, Seamus Grogan, Gerry Redmond and Frank Mulvey

Paul McCann and John Brophy

Shane Kenneally, John Fitzgerald and Jim Hanley

By
