Carlow Lions Club 45th anniversary dinner

Monday, December 26, 2022
Kevin O’Grady, Gerry Redmond, Michael Walsh and Padraig O’Ceallaigh
Michael Walsh, Joe Costigan, Lions Club president John Carley and Sean Swan pictured at the 45th anniversary dinner of the Carlow Lions Club in the Seven Oaks Hotel recently
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie
Pat Dooley, Paul,Connell, Seamus Grogan, Gerry Redmond and Frank Mulvey
Paul McCann and John Brophy
Shane Kenneally, John Fitzgerald and Jim Hanley
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100
More Carlow News
Monday, 26/12/22 - 2:06pm
Monday, 26/12/22 - 2:03pm
Monday, 26/12/22 - 2:01pm