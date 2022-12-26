Gardaí investigate assault and tractor theft near Carlow/Kilkenny border

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents that occurred in the Paulstown area on the Kilkenny/Carlow border on Christmas day.

Gardaí received report of the unauthorized taking of a tractor from farmland in the Ballygurteen area of Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny at approximately 8pm on Sunday. The tractor was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision a short time later.

In a second separate incident in the Ballygurteen area, a man aged in his 50s suffered head injuries when he was assaulted by a number of individuals following the attempted unauthorised taking of a car. The man was taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

In a third separate incident in the Ballygurteen area, a man was discovered in an unconscious state with head injuries. The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where his injuries are described as serious.

Two men, both aged in their early 30s, have been arrested in relation to these incidents and are currently detained at Thomastown and Kilkenny Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The garda investigation is continuing.