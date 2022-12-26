Laois Heritage chairman performs official launch of Carloviana 2023

By Charlie Keegan

“OVERALL, Carloviana 2023 is a journal which has an article of interest for everyone, all well researched and presented in a colourful compendium, which I hope that you will all enjoy reading.”

This compliment was paid by Seán Murray, chairman of the Laois Heritage Society, when he officially launched the annual journal of the Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS) for 2023 in the Talbot Hotel recently. The Laois Heritage Society chairman thanked his Carlow counterpart John Kelly for his invitation to launch the journal and drew laughter from his audience when expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to speak at a Co Laois venue!

Seán referenced the close relationship over the last number of years between the Laois and Carlow historical bodies. He noted that in 2019 members of CHAS paid a trip across the Barrow, when there were visits to Shrule Castle and Ballyadams Castle in the O’Moore County. Ballyadams Castle is, he said, now undergoing a conversation plan initiated by the Laois Heritage Society and its (castle) landowners.

Continuing, Mr Murray stated: “At Ballyadams there is an effigy tomb locally known as the tomb of Seán of the Pike, or the Welsh Tudor settler, known as John Bowen, who married Alice Harpole, the daughter of Robert (Harpole).”

Robert Harpole was Constable of Carlow Castle. The poor state of the Harpole effigy led to its move from Portarlington in neighbouring Laois to Carlow County Museum in October 2021.

The Laois Heritage Society chairman said that, like the Harpole effigy, the Bowen effigy was broken up in the 1830s by disgruntled ribbonmen, who undoubtedly had nationalist sentiments and saw the monument as a symbol of the yoke of colonialism of an occupied land.

“It was in 1809, when the workers at St Mary’s churchyard in Carlow felt in a somewhat similar mood with what they had discovered in the Harpole effigy. That was less than a decade after the 1798 Rebellion which, saw the slaughter of Laois and Carlow men in the Battle of Carlow on 25 May of that year.

“I can somewhat understand the defacing of the monument within the current climate, where it was well known that Harpole was involved in another massacre of the native clans at Mullaghman (Co Kildare) in 1577. However, the preservation of our history in all its guises, be they good or bad, should always be protected and I’m happy to sees the Harpole effigy is now safely and securely housed in the Carlow County Museum after spending over 20 years in weathering conditions beneath a layer of graffiti at the People’s Park in Portarlington.

“Harpole may have been despised, but it is nonetheless an important figure in the history of both our counties, during a time when a wave of English Tudor settlement was sweeping across the country.”

The speaker said he read Carloviana “through the lens of an archaeologist and a Laoisonian”. He expressed delight that his native Laois is represented in several articles in the journal.

He referenced the mention of Bishop Daniel Delany, a Mountrath native, in Christopher P McQuinn’s account of the early Christian sites of Tullow.

Then there was an intriguing article by Christopher Power, a staff member of Carlow County Library, on the Grace Mausoleum at Arles, which is prominently located on the ancient road, the Sligh Dhala, which even today acts as the main road between Carlow and Laois.

Mr Murray, expanding on this theme, said the Grace family was an influential one, with William Russell Grace elected as the first Catholic mayor of New York City in the 1880s. “I believe he originally made his fortune from Ballylynan to Peru on the back of the prized guano trade in the mid-19th century.”

Seán Murray also referred the progress being made at the enigmatic Ballymoon Castle outside Bagenalstown with an analysis of a geophysical survey by Nial O’Neill, carried in Carloviana.

Then there was an invaluable list of land transfers and leases discussed in an article penned by Myra Kavanagh, referring to the late 17th century, at a time when Ireland faced a huge social turmoil in the wake of the Cromwellian conquest and the restoration of the monarch.

Seán Murray told his audience: “I believe Carloviana has been published annually since 1947, not a year missed, even despite the challenges of the last few years with lockdowns and restrictions, the journal has continued unabated.

“This is a very fine repository of local history and lore, which is and will be an invaluable resource for people and researchers now and into the future. I know myself, for our own journal, the intense voluntary work that goes into making these publications. I would like to commend the editorial team at Carloviana for their continued vigour and success. I’d also like to pay tribute to the contributors for, without your time, passion and commitment, such publications would not be possible.”

Concluding, the Laois Heritage chairman said: “As a local historian myself, I cannot underestimate the value of the societal journals which provide an opportunity for people and not academics to have their say.

“Carloviana 2023 evidently harmonises the gap between the amateur historian and the academic, bringing both together for the benefit of the readership and the exploration of local history at a colloquial level, which is easily accessible.”