Motion seeks to make retrofitting of homes more affordable

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW County Council has agreed to write to taoiseach Leo Varadkar, minister Eamonn Ryan and minister Malcolm Noonan insisting that the national retrofitting plan be revised to make it accessible for people on lower incomes.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace put forward a motion at the December meeting of Carlow County Council pointing out that the government set an annual target of 70,000 retrofits to a B2 rating, but has only achieved 28,800 under the National Residential Retrofit Plan, while there is an average two-year wait for households applying for the Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme.

The motion called on the council to write to the three ministers urging them to revise the plan to ensure it is ‘accessible for people on lower incomes and delivered in a timely fashion with consideration to the climate emergency we are in’.

“In addition, this council will ask the department to introduce schemes to allow private homeowners to opt in to retrofitting when social housing in their area is being upgraded. This could save time and money and help meet ambitious retrofitting targets,” said cllr Wallace.

The motion was seconded by cllr John Cassin and supported by several councillors.

Cllr Michael Doran said there were difficulties experienced by individual homeowners under the retrofit scheme, while cllr Tommy Kinsella described the scheme as unduly complicated.

Cllr Wallace’s motion was passed by members.