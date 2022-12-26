SETU president outlines a bright future for Carlow



President of SETU Veronica Campbell addressing the December meeting of Carlow County Council

By Suzanne Pender

INCREASED accommodation, improved parking facilities and Carlow’s continued support of SETU were the key messages delivered to university president Veronica Campbell at her visit to Carlow County Council recently.

The SETU president addressed council members and officials at their December meeting, outlined the university’s policy and ambitions for the future.

Ms Campbell stated that central to SETU’s future ambitions is a strategic plan for SETU that all stakeholders are currently devising. This plan will focus on four pillars of engagement – access, research, skills and enterprise.

“We hope to launch our new strategic plan in early spring next year, which will essentially be a roadmap for the next five years,” she stated. Ms Campbell added that SETU had set challenging targets to grow Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) capacity , post-doctoral and PhD student numbers in the next seven years and expand their physical and digital campus infrastructure.

“Key capital investments will be set out in the strategic plan and the funding requirements for their success,” she stated.

Currently, SETU has 18,423 students and almost 1,600 staff across its five locations – Carlow, Waterford, Kilkenny, Wicklow and Wexford. SETU has an annual expenditure of €147m.

Ms Campbell stated that a strong emphasis was placed on not only encouraging students into education but retaining and supporting them to flourish and develop.

Ms Campbell said that SETU worked with industry in developing the strategic plan as well as both internal and external stakeholders.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Brain O’Donoghue stated that Carlow County Council was “entirely behind you”, while cllr Michael Doran spoke of how important it was to have SETU’s president attend the council meeting. He said he was welcomed and encouraged by the support SETU enjoyed from local businesses, adding that the new university had “got off to a very positive start”.

Mr Doran asked Ms Campbell about apprenticeships and their future at SETU, noting how vital they are and the need to promote apprenticeship more.

Cllr Doran also asked about housing, describing it as a “huge issue” for Carlow students, a point echoed by cllr John Cassin.

“We don’t want a situation where students can’t find accommodation and then not come to Carlow,” cllr Cassin warned.

Ms Campbell stated that SETU was engaging with apprenticeships from Level 6 to Level 10, PhD level and that a specific strategy for apprenticeship was set out within the strategic plan.

In relation to accommodation, Ms Campbell fully accepted “our students are struggling to find accommodation”, often commuting long distances, which not only had “significant ramifications for their studies but also the pastoral care side”.

She accepted there was “an urgent need to develop our own accommodation”, adding that a multi-disciplinary team within SETU had been examining this, and that within the upcoming strategic plan, a clear statement and targets on accommodation had been set out.

“The answer is yes, we will be doing something on accommodation,” assured Ms Campbell.

Cllr Fintan Phelan asked about parking at SETU, and that if both students and residents would be considered in this. Cllr Phelan also asked about negotiations with Carlow College, saying it was important that this historic third-level institution is maintained in the heart of Carlow town.

“It offers a unique facet to SETU in terms of history and the arts,” he stressed. Cllr Phelan concluded by stating it was “important that Carlow is kept as a core part of SETU, where we are coming to the table as equal partners, and we would hope that that would continue in the years to come”.

Cllr Ken Murnane remarked that “really all we are interested in is Carlow”, adding that in terms of the figures provided, “it’s the Carlow information that’s really important to us”.

Cllr Andrea Dalton asked about the possibility of SETU acknowledging “one of the greatest scientists that lived – John Tyndall”. Ms Campbell agreed to consider the proposal.

Ms Campbell remarked that whatever university she had worked in over her career, car parking was always an issue and confirmed that this one was also factored into the strategic plan.

In relation to Carlow College, she confirmed that several conversations had taken place between its president Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh and senior management, but added she would “not put them in the category of negotiations” at this time.

“A lot of work and analysis would need to be done and it’s costs and legalities factored in,” said Ms Campbell, along with “academic considerations”.

In relation to cllr Murnane’s point, Ms Campbell stated that she could “slice and dice the figures”, but that all the data, all the statistics are based on SETU as one organisation.

“I am working extremely hard to bring all the teams together as one thinking and strategy for SETU.” She added that individual campuses were “not where I or the executive team are focused”, but assured members that “what’s good for SETU, is good for Carlow”.