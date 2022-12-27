Carlow arson charges struck out

A man charged with arson at New Oak estate had his case struck out at a sitting of Carlow District Court last week.

The 50-year-old Carlow man was charged with three counts of causing criminal damage by fire at New Oak estate, Carlow on 21 October last.

One of the counts relates to the alleged damage of property in New Oak, while the two other charges relate to alleged damage to two vehicles, a Volkswagen Polo and a Volkswagen Passat.

The case had previously been adjourned for DPP directions. It had also been marked pre-emptory against the state last week, meaning that it would proceed regardless whether the state were ready or not.

Court presenter Sergeant Hud Kelly said the DPP directions in the case were for no prosecution.

The defendant appeared by video link from Wheatfield Prison. Judge Geraldine Carthy told the defendant that she would be striking out the charges as a result.

Full report in Thursday’s edition of the Nationalist.