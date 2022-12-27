Carlow is Ireland’s number one for receipt of arts cash

By Suzanne Pender

CO Carlow received over €1m in investments in the arts from 2018 to 2022 – the largest allocation in the country.

Carlow County Council arts officer Sinead Dowling presented the Culture and Creative Strategy 2023-2027 at the December meeting of the local authority, while also reflecting on the previous strategy.

She stated that Co Carlow received the largest amount of investment to a local authority from 2018-2022, a total of €1,006,740, and received a further €341,096 in project funding.

A total of €240,500 was received for older persons projects and €140 for Cruinniu – National Day of Creativity for young people.

Cllr Michael Doran, as chair of the cultural SPC, praised the work of the arts office, describing it as “second to none in the country” in terms of successfully securing funds. Cllr Doran then proposed the new strategy, seconded by cllr John Cassin.

“It’s wonderful to see the work that’s going on and the impact it is having,” said cllr Cassin.