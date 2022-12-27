New book charts the 200-year history of Killeshin church

THE launch of a book on the history of Holy Cross Church, Killeshin brought the church’s bicentenary celebrations to their conclusion. Pat Whelan realised his ambition of writing a history of the church and its community when the book was launched in the church recently. And to make the occasion more special, his seven-year-old grandson Adam Doyle performed the launch.

The book traces the history for the laying of its foundation stone in 1819, when Fr McDonald, a young curate from Clonegal, was charged with the building of the church.

The church has long been a focal point for the people of Killeshin and Pat had been working on a history of the church for several years.

“I am big into local history, big into recording things, and felt a lot of things would be lost if not recorded,” he said.

The book also encompasses the local schools and historic sites.

Parish priest Fr John Dunphy was MC for the occasion and was joined by Bishop Denis Nulty, who took time out from his busy schedule to speak to those in attendance. Fr Seán Kelly, former CC of Graiguecullen/Killeshin and now PP of Stradbally, along with Fr Paul O’Boyle, a native of Graiguecullen and now PP of Clane/Rathcoffey and Fr Brian Maguire, PP of Tullow, who lived and went to school in Graiguecullen between 1957 and 1965, were also present.

The book, which contains 150 pages and 180 photos, can be bought for €20 in Graiguecullen Parish Centre, from Killeshin Stores and from Pat Whelan (086 1657435). All proceeds from the book will go towards the parish development fund.

For the launch, Pat was joined by his family, relatives and many friends in what was a convivial social occasion, complemented by tasty refreshments served up by the ladies committee.

The book was printed by Mochua Print and Design, Portlaoise and Pat was loud in his praise for the excellence of the finished product.