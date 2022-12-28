Art exhibition extended due to popular demand

By Suzanne Pender

A HUGELY popular exhibition by artist Elizabeth Cope currently running at Visual has been extended due to demand.

This major solo exhibition of paintings, sculpture and other objects by the renowned artist, entitled The palpable bump on the bridge of the nose, has welcomed a stream of visitors to the gallery since opening back in September. It has now has been extended to Sunday 15 January, with the potential to tour the exhibition when it leaves Carlow.

“The exhibition is the biggest exhibition of Elizabeth’s work ever curated,” explained Benjamin Stafford, visual arts curator at Visual.

“It’s work which spans almost 50 years, with the earliest painting from 1974 and the most recent 2022. It’s mostly large-scale portraits,” he added.

Elizabeth lives in nearby Shankill Castle, Paulstown, and seeing such a breadth of work from a local artist with an international reputation has clearly attracted interest locally.

The works in this exhibition are drawn from Elizabeth’s long career and are not intended as a retrospective, or as a chronological record. Rather, the exhibition functions as a way of showing the vital and energetic work of an idiosyncratic and contemporary artist, who is finding inspiration and challenges in the making of large-scale, intricate, layered works.

Recurring themes emerge through groupings of work: nudes, portraiture, cut-outs and collage, animals – dead and alive – and repeated examinations of particular poses, individuals and scenes.

A central concern in the artist’s work has been an examination of the self as a constantly available subject as well as a way of exploring different styles, scales and moods.

This is marked in the exhibition in a selection of an ongoing series of self-portraits that range from the early 1970s to the present day – the latest of which is painted directly on the wall of the gallery.

On display in the Studio Gallery is a wide selection from perhaps Ms Cope’s most definitive body of work, the Menopause Series.

In these works, Elizabeth mixes surrealist elements with frank depictions of childbirth, sex acts and organs, family members and the remnants of everyday life. Taken individually, these works are shocking, surreal and – a stated intention of the artist – funny.

Taken as a total body of work, they amount to a record of the changing state of a female body, which has historically been denied or ignored. There is a political element, direct or indirect, in taking this subject matter seriously yet lightly.

An accompanying book to the exhibition, Palpable, was also launched at Visual by William Laffan, art historical, editor and curator. The book features Elizabeth’s work along with three essays relating to the work, including an essay from Benjamin Stafford.