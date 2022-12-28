Councillors slam delays in carrying out town centre plan for Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

IT’S GOOD news to the tune of €22.8m for Carlow town, but that doesn’t stop delivery of the much-anticipated Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) being described as unwieldy, unnecessarily bureaucratic and ladened in red tape.

Members of Carlow County Council received an update on URDF at their December meeting. The fund is a key component of the Project Carlow 2040 initiative and was first announced in 2021.

The area in question includes Tullow Street, Potato Market and increased pedestrian access from the town centre to Carlow College and the railway station.

Acting director of service Kieran Cullinane outlined the progress of URDF to date to members, stating that in August 2021 a preliminary business case for the entire project was prepared, and submitted in January 2021; a second draft submitted in March 2021 was then approved and sent to the department in June 2021.

While awaiting the department’s response, Carlow County Council forged ahead with the preparatory work and set about recruiting a design team, but in August 2021 the department contended that the council had “overstepped the mark”, according to Mr Cullinane.

Mr Cullinane stated that the department was keen to combine all of the scheme into one and a 100-page report was submitted to the department in October 2022.

“We made a strong case for Carlow and three weeks later we received approval for the scheme and approval to appoint a design team and begin land acquisition,” he said.

Mr Cullinane stated that update costings were needed, while work on overhead cables at Upper Tullow Street would also have to be resolved.

Cllr John Cassin said it was positive news from the department and very welcome, but asked about the issue of matched funding. Cllr Adrienne Wallace remarked that it “seems incredibly bureaucratic” and wondered why it took so long to get to this stage.

“What changes, if any, will we see in the lifetime of this council?” she asked.

“Carlow Shopping Centre, which is central to this project, is struggling. Businesses are closing there, in two or three years’ time, there might not be a shopping centre there; we need to move on this and push this up the priority,” insisted cllr Wallace.

Cllr Fintan Phelan stated that he welcomed the department’s approval, but that it was “critically important to push through the various stages at a pace”.

Cllr Andrea Dalton accepted that the process was unwieldy and bureaucratic, “but that the benefits for our town were significant”.

Mr Cullinane said the council was “actively involved” with management of Carlow Shopping Centre and expected to deliver this element of the project ahead of the rest of the project. He stated his hope that a Part 8 and Part 10 of the planning process would come before the council “before next summer” in relation to Carlow College.

Cllr Ken Murnane asked about the prospect of the train station having access “at the back of the youth centre. Mr Cullinane confirmed that negotiations are ongoing with Iarnród Éireann in terms of access at this side of the station and in relation to the town bus service.

Acting chief executive Michael Rainey said this was “huge news for Carlow” and hugely positive to move from concept to detailed design and construction with “shovels in the ground” by the summer of 2023.

“This is an investment of over €22m in our town centre, it’s a significant investment that is now up and running … the work involved in this is colossal,” he stated.