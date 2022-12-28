Event to mark death of young Carlow man in Civil War

A COMMEMORATION will be held in Bagenalstown to mark the execution of a young local man during the Civil War. James Lillis, a native of Kilcarrig Street, was only 22 years’ old when he was executed in Carlow Barracks in 1923. His family are organising a public commemoration on Sunday 15 January at Dunleckney Graveyard, where James is buried.

James was the son of John and Mary Lillis and was one of ten siblings. James was part of the anti-Treaty IRA and was suspected of being involved in the Graney Ambush in October 1922, which resulted in the deaths of two Free State soldiers. He was later found in possession of a rifle and ammunition in Borris while on the run, which was a capital offence at the time.

He was tried in Dublin on 12 December 1922, found guilty and sentenced to death. He was executed in Carlow on 15 January at 8am.

In a letter to his mother shortly before his execution, he asks her ‘not to fret for me, for with the help of God I am going to Heaven’. He asks his family and colleagues at the mill where he worked to pray for him. ‘I was a solider and I am going to die a soldier’s death,’ he concludes.

His grandnephew James Lillis outlined the background to his ancestor’s tragic death.

“They executed a lot of people from 22 November to 23 March. A lot of people were executed who should not have been executed. There was an amnesty five or six weeks after James Lillis’s execution. People were released, even those on more serious charges than he had been executed for.”

The young man was buried in Carlow Barracks, but following a general order of the Irish government his remains were exhumed and reinterred in Dunleckney graveyard in 1924. His coffin was draped in the tricolour and passed down Tullow Street, College Street, Dublin Street, Burrin Street. The story is that the cortège procession walked the two miles from Bagenalstown out the Royal Oak Road to Leighlinbridge.

“I would think and hope that was for the support of the family. I’d think for that level you’d have people on both sides of the divide,” said James.

Growing up in the Lillis household, James’s memory was kept alive and it was a significant part of family history. The family are keen to stress that the upcoming event is non-political.

Local councillor Arthur McDonald of the Decade of Commemorations Centenary Committee said it was important to mark James’s death. “He was very proud Irishman. He walked to his death and said ‘I did this for my country’,” he stated.