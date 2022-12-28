Gardaí treating death of Ukrainian man at accommodation centre as tragic accident

David Raleigh

Gardaí are treating as a tragic accident the death of a Ukrainian man at an accommodation centre in Bruff, Co Limerick.

The man in his 30s fell down a fight of stairs at the former Ard Scoil Mhuire secondary boarding and day school.

The school had been operated for 156 years by the Faithful Companions of Jesus religious Order, prior to its closure in 2012.

The fatal incident occurred on Christmas Eve.

The man was rushed by ambulance from the centre to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident on the Kilmallock Road, in Bruff, Co.Limerick on the evening of 24 December 2022”.

“A man, aged in his 30s, later passed away from his injuries at University Hospital Limerick,” he added.

Gardaí do not suspect foul play in the man’s death.

It is understood a post-mortem will be carried out on the man’s body and the office of the Limerick Coroner will be contacted to arrange an inquest.

Local people posted poignant tributes online including one man who wrote: “May he test in peace, a young life gone in a flash, after making the long lonely journey all the way from Ukraine to Bruff. Sincere sympathy to all his family and friends.”

A post by a woman read: “Heartbreakingly sad. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”