New York detective appealing for help tracking down Irish family he helped 14 years ago

Sarah Slater

A New York based police detective is appealing to the public to help him track down an Irish family he helped 14 years ago.

Detective James Gherardi based in the 103rd Precinct in Queens receives a Christmas card annually without any return address from the mother and her two daughters he helped in 2008.

Det Gheradi thinks the family may be from Laois after all these years as for the first time there is a postmark on the envelope from Portlaoise sorting office.

However, Portlaoise is one of the main sorting offices for the entire country so the mother and her two daughters could hail from anywhere in the country.

Detective Gerardi made contact with the Laois People hoping they may help him in his bid to track down the family

Speaking from New York, Det Gerardi explained: “ I’m a detective in the New York City Police. I will do my best to keep this short and sweet.

“In 2008 while working I helped three women named Mary, Kate and Claire with some lost/stolen luggage. The group was a mother and two daughters. As well, I was able to guide them to the Irish consulate here in NYC.”

The detective explained: “Every year since (helping them) I have received a Christmas card to my precinct from the family. The problem is that there is no return address or any way to contact them back.

“This year finally on the envelope was a stamp showing the Portlaoise Mail Centre. I am attempting to reach out to different groups in an effort to locate them, so I can try to correspond back with them after all these years.

“Sadly I have no last name or any further identifying information. Thank you.”

The detective wanted to share that he works at the 103rd Precinct of New York Police Department in Queens.

The 103rd Precinct serves a western portion of Queens, home to the downtown Jamaica Business District, Hollis Park Gardens, Hollis, Lakewood, and Jamaica.