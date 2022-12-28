  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Tinryland Turkey Trot raises money for local causes

Tinryland Turkey Trot raises money for local causes

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

 

Mark Shannon and Suzanne Dunne. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

Niamh O’Keeffe and Rachel Coyle took part in the St. Stephen’s Day ‘Turkey Trot’ in Tinryland. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

Brian McGrath, Denis Shannon, Caroline Farrell, Barbara Nolan and Ann Redmond took part in the St. Stephen’s Day ‘Turkey Trot’ in Tinryland. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

Yvonne Dunne and Anthony Lawlor. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

Colin Payne, Rory Nolan and Tommy Payne snr and jnr took part in the St. Stephen’s Day ‘Turkey Trot’ in Tinryland. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

There was an excellent turnout of 100 runners, joggers and walkers for the Annual Tinryland AC Turkey Trot on St Stephen’s morning. The weather conditions were excellent for the runners as they took on the four-mile circuit starting from the village. This was the first time the event had been held since December 2019 because Covid 19 restrictions prevented the event from taking place.

The competitors started together with Tinryland runner Colin Payne recording the fastest time of the day in 22 mins 09, with Padraig Webb runner up in 22 mins 34,  just five seconds ahead of Pat Byrne in 3rd position. The first three ladies home were Emily Nolan in 28 mins 01, Catherine Doyle in 28 mins 43 with Kathy Cleary 3rd in 30 mins 08.

After the event the prize-giving took place in the parish hall with refreshments and spot prizes for finishers. Souvenir medals to commemorate the Tinryland AC Rockford Rooftile event were also given to finishers.

The event proved to be very successful on the charitable front with proceeds of €1,000  being shared equally between the Delta Centre Carlow and the Tinryland National School Autistic Unit.

*See next week’s issue of The Nationalist for more photos

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Event to mark death of young Carlow man in Civil War

Wednesday, 28/12/22 - 3:57pm

Two men charged with tractor theft near Carlow/Kilkenny border

Wednesday, 28/12/22 - 3:27pm

Councillors slam delays in carrying out town centre plan for Carlow

Wednesday, 28/12/22 - 1:42pm