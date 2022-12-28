Tinryland Turkey Trot raises money for local causes

There was an excellent turnout of 100 runners, joggers and walkers for the Annual Tinryland AC Turkey Trot on St Stephen’s morning. The weather conditions were excellent for the runners as they took on the four-mile circuit starting from the village. This was the first time the event had been held since December 2019 because Covid 19 restrictions prevented the event from taking place.

The competitors started together with Tinryland runner Colin Payne recording the fastest time of the day in 22 mins 09, with Padraig Webb runner up in 22 mins 34, just five seconds ahead of Pat Byrne in 3rd position. The first three ladies home were Emily Nolan in 28 mins 01, Catherine Doyle in 28 mins 43 with Kathy Cleary 3rd in 30 mins 08.

After the event the prize-giving took place in the parish hall with refreshments and spot prizes for finishers. Souvenir medals to commemorate the Tinryland AC Rockford Rooftile event were also given to finishers.

The event proved to be very successful on the charitable front with proceeds of €1,000 being shared equally between the Delta Centre Carlow and the Tinryland National School Autistic Unit.

