Two men charged with tractor theft near Carlow/Kilkenny border

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Gardaí have charged the two men (aged in their 30s) who were arrested in relation to the unauthorised taking of a tractor and other incidents near the Carlow Kilkenny border on Christmas night.

Both men are due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court this afternoon, Wednesday 28th December 2022 at 4pm.

Gardaí initially reported an unauthorized taking of a tractor from farmland in the Ballygurteen area of Paulstown at approximately 8pm on Sunday.  The tractor was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision a short time later.

In a second separate incident in the Ballygurteen area, a man aged in his 50s suffered head injuries when he was assaulted by a number of individuals following the attempted unauthorised taking of a car.  The man was taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

In a third separate incident in the Ballygurteen area, a man was discovered in an unconscious state with head injuries. The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where his injuries were described as serious.

