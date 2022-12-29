2022 in Pictures: Centenary celebrations highlight a jam packed year

Thursday, December 29, 2022
By PA Reporter
Ireland kicked off 2022 marking 100 years since the end of the Irish war of independence against British rule.
Events were held throughout the year commemorating various centenary anniversaries, including the formation of the Civil Guard.
Elsewhere, the country spent 2022 getting back to business, as Covid restrictions were eased and events which had been cancelled for two years due to the pandemic were reinstated.
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100
More National News
Thursday, 29/12/22 - 5:33pm
Thursday, 29/12/22 - 4:38pm
Thursday, 29/12/22 - 3:55pm