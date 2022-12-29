2022 in Pictures: Centenary celebrations highlight a jam packed year

By PA Reporter

Ireland kicked off 2022 marking 100 years since the end of the Irish war of independence against British rule.

Events were held throughout the year commemorating various centenary anniversaries, including the formation of the Civil Guard.

Elsewhere, the country spent 2022 getting back to business, as Covid restrictions were eased and events which had been cancelled for two years due to the pandemic were reinstated.

Spectators get in the mood ahead of the 2022 St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin after the event was cancelled the previous two years (Brian Lawless/PA)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is given a standing ovation in the Dail Chamber after addressing a joint sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas (Maxwells/PA)

Environmental campaigners urge the Government to introduce legislation in the form of a Biodiversity Act during a protest outside the national biodiversity conference in Dublin Castle (Niall Carson/PA)

Letitia Delish takes part in the Dublin Pride Parade, which was taking place for the first time since the start of the pandemic (Gary Ashe/PA)

People walk on Dollymount Strand in Dublin as some parts of the country reached 33C (Brian Lawless/PA)

Members of the Defence Forces during the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony at Collins Barracks in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

Banjo player Kevin Kennedy, left, performs on the streets of Mullingar as the Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann gets under way in Co Westmeath (Brian Lawless/PA)

A horse and rider compete on day three of the 147th Dublin Horse Show, the first to be held since 2019 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Anna Nedosekina, who travelled to Ireland in March, attends a family day event to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

Matthew Gargan, left to right, Tom Daly and Emmet Harte in original Garda uniform during a parade in Dublin to mark the anniversary of the transfer of policing duties from British rule 100 years ago (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

Revellers arriving for the Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, County Laois (Niall Carson/PA)

Defence Forces military police lower the Irish flag to half-mast outside Government Buildings following the announcement of the death of the Queen (Government Information Service/PA)

A digital artwork of cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan is projected onto the GPO in Dublin ahead of the launch of a feature documentary about her life (Brian Lawless/PA)

Damian Browne arrives in Galway after spending 112 days at sea during his 3,450-nautical-mile solo voyage across the Atlantic (Niall Carson/PA)

People march on O’Connell Street, Dublin, urging the removal of what they say are barriers that are forcing some pregnant women to travel to access abortion (Niall Carson/PA)

A view of Sugarloaf mountain in Wicklow covered in snow as Ireland is hit by cold weather (Damien Storan/PA)