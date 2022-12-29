250 organ transplants carried out in Ireland in 2022

By Rebecca Black, PA

Some 250 organ transplants took place in Ireland in 2022.

The figure includes kidney transplants from 33 living donors.

Across the three national transplant centres, 163 kidney, 10 heart, 18 lung, 51 liver and eight pancreas transplants were completed.

The Health Service Executive’s Organ Donation Transplant Ireland Office said the transplants took place thanks to the selflessness of 86 deceased and 33 living organ donors and their families.

Dr Catherine Motherway, clinical lead, HSE Organ Donation and Transplant Ireland said the donations have a profound impact on both recipients and donor families.

“At the end of each year, those of us who work in organ donation and transplantation wish to acknowledge our donors, both living and deceased,” she said.

“They are the very essence or our transplant programmes. It is sometimes hard to convey how much we appreciate their gift.

“Behind each figure in this report are lives transformed by a transplant by virtue of the enormous generosity of families who, in the most difficult circumstances, honour their loved ones wishes by choosing to donate their organs.

“Each and every time we are humbled by the courage shown by our donor families. This time of year we all remember those we have lost. We hope that our donor families may find comfort and some consolation in knowing that their gift has saved and changed the lives of others.”

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, said: “Organ donation is an act of altruism, often made at times of great sadness and grief, which provides the recipients of donated organs with the gift of a new life.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly (Niall Carson/PA)

“As we look back on this year, we must remember that behind each of the 119 donations and 250 transplants that have taken place in 2022 are donors, recipients, and families whose lives have been changed forever.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to those families who have made the selfless decision to donate their loved ones’ organs, as well as the dedicated staff who make organ donation and transplantation possible.”

Mr Donnelly added: “At any one time, around 500 people are waiting for a transplant.

“The publication of the Human Tissue Bill last month represents an important step forward in trying to save more lives by increasing the donor pool in Ireland, while ensuring that the wishes of a deceased person and their next of kin remain central to any decision about organ donation.

“I would encourage families across the country to talk to your loved ones about organ donation and its role in saving lives.”

See www.hse.ie/organdonation for more information.