Carlow pair in custody over alleged Christmas tractor theft & assaults

TWO Carlow men were charged yesterday connection with the theft of a tractor and assaults on Christmas night in Ballygurteen, Paulstown.

Glen and Colin Murphy, both with addresses at Raheendoran, Carlow, were each charged with theft of a tractor, two offences of assault causing harm and three counts of criminal damage on 25 December at Ballygurteen. The assaults relate to two separate injured parties and the criminal damage allegedly involved an ESB pole and two cars.

The pair had been remanded in custody after the alleged incident and appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court on Wednesday 28 December.

An application was made for bail, which was objected to by the state, and both men were remanded in custody by Judge John Cheatle.