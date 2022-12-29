Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Sr. Emmanuel O’Sullivan

St. Leo’s Convent of Mercy, Carlow and formerly of Listowel, Co. Kerry, December 29th 2022 at the Catherine McAuley Nursing Home Beaumont, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary and by her siblings Noirin, Maureen, Brigid, Thomas and Elsie. Sadly missed by her loving sister Pat, her loving community, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Sr. Emmanuel Rest in Eternal Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Friday evening from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday (New Year’s Eve) at 10am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam