Fresh yellow weather warnings issued for wind and rain

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Fiachra Gallagher

Met Éireann has issued fresh weather warnings for rain and wind.

A status yellow wind alert will come into effect at 10pm on Thursday for Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Kerry and Waterford.

In Cavan, Donegal, Longford and Connacht, a status yellow rain warning will also come into effect from 10pm on Thursday.

The warnings will expire at 8am and 7am on Friday respectively.

The national forecaster said it will be wet and windy on Thursday night, with chances of spot flooding. Some sleet is possible on higher ground in northern counties.

“Wet tomorrow morning with fresh to strong and very gusty southwesterly winds easing,” the forecaster added.

An earlier wind weather warning, covering Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo, expired at 11am on Thursday morning.

