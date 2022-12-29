Goal milers run off the Christmas excess

By Elizabeth Lee

THE annual Christmas Day charity fundraiser run by St Laurence O’Toole AC has become a tradition for sporty families in Carlow.

The annual Goal Mile charity run was organised by veteran club member PL Curran along with other members, and this year the number of people taking part didn’t disappoint. Up to 80 people jogged, ran or even just strolled the circuit.

Mayor of Carlow Fintan Phelan officially started proceedings and was pleased that the rain held off and they had a bright, crisp Christmas morning for the event.

“This year, the rain held off, which was great. It’s fantastic to see it so well supported. It’s become a bit of a Christmas tradition for those who take part,” said cllr Phelan.

*Full range of photos in next week’s Nationalist