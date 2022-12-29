Goal milers run off the Christmas excess

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Runners and walkers pictured at the start of the St Laurence O’Toole AC Goal Mile in Carlow
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Jack Mahon shows the cross-country Leinster and All-Ireland medals he won during the year. Also pictured are his mother Claire Mahon and his coach Brian Kirwan

 

By Elizabeth Lee

THE annual Christmas Day charity fundraiser run by St Laurence O’Toole AC has become a tradition for sporty families in Carlow.

The annual Goal Mile charity run was organised by veteran club member PL Curran along with other members, and this year the number of people taking part didn’t disappoint. Up to 80 people jogged, ran or even just strolled the circuit.

Mayor of Carlow Fintan Phelan officially started proceedings and was pleased that the rain held off and they had a bright, crisp Christmas morning for the event.

“This year, the rain held off, which was great. It’s fantastic to see it so well supported. It’s become a bit of a Christmas tradition for those who take part,” said cllr Phelan.

 

*Full range of photos in next week’s Nationalist

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Death notices and funeral announcements in Co Carlow

Thursday, 29/12/22 - 3:40pm

Tullow mile with a smile raises €1k for day care centre

Thursday, 29/12/22 - 10:52am

Heating system failed in Tullow Rd estate

Thursday, 29/12/22 - 10:44am