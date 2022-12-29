Heating system failed in Tullow Rd estate

Thursday, December 29, 2022

The Carrigbrook estate in Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

RESIDENTS in Carrigbrook, Tullow Road, Carlow were left “freezing” during the recent cold snap when their air-to-water heating system failed.

Cllr Ken Murnane raised the issue at the December meeting of Carlow Municipal District, stating that the air-to-water unit froze in several houses in the estate when temperatures plummeted.

He suggested this was due to a part within the air-to-water unit that cannot withstand low temperatures.

“It’s supposed to be able for temperatures up to and around -7 degrees, but in Poland the same unit came up to -25,” stated cllr Murnane.

“It’s a national problem with Siemens, but I know a number of houses were freezing and had the plumber in; it ran for three days and then stopped again,” added cllr Murnane.

Senior executive engineer Brian O’Donovan confirmed there was an issue with Siemens, but added there is “a ten-year bond on these properties and we will follow it up”.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Tullow mile with a smile raises €1k for day care centre

Thursday, 29/12/22 - 10:52am

Motion calls for Liberty Tree to be lit up

Thursday, 29/12/22 - 10:39am

Event to mark death of young Carlow man in Civil War

Wednesday, 28/12/22 - 3:57pm