Heating system failed in Tullow Rd estate

By Suzanne Pender

RESIDENTS in Carrigbrook, Tullow Road, Carlow were left “freezing” during the recent cold snap when their air-to-water heating system failed.

Cllr Ken Murnane raised the issue at the December meeting of Carlow Municipal District, stating that the air-to-water unit froze in several houses in the estate when temperatures plummeted.

He suggested this was due to a part within the air-to-water unit that cannot withstand low temperatures.

“It’s supposed to be able for temperatures up to and around -7 degrees, but in Poland the same unit came up to -25,” stated cllr Murnane.

“It’s a national problem with Siemens, but I know a number of houses were freezing and had the plumber in; it ran for three days and then stopped again,” added cllr Murnane.

Senior executive engineer Brian O’Donovan confirmed there was an issue with Siemens, but added there is “a ten-year bond on these properties and we will follow it up”.