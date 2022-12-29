Motion calls for Liberty Tree to be lit up

By Suzanne Pender

A MOTION calling for Carlow’s Liberty Tree to be lit up over the winter months was passed by the local council.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace brought forward a notice of motion calling on the council to ensure that the ‘Liberty Tree has decorative lighting turned on in the evenings for the duration of the winter months to extend a warm atmosphere across the town centre and deter anti-social behaviour’.

Cllr Wallace said this follows on from the success of creating an inviting atmosphere in Hanover Park, due largely to the lighting in the bandstand.

Her motion was seconded by cllr John Cassin and passed by members.

Town engineer Barry Knowles stated that the local authority would look at the feasibility of the proposal.