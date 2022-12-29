Tullow mile with a smile raises €1k for day care centre

  • Home >
Thursday, December 29, 2022

Ciara Stanley and Emma O’Neill took part in the ‘A Mile with a Smile’ fundraiser in aid of the Tullow Day Care Centre in Bro Leo Park, Tullow Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Matilda O’Callaghan, Emer Wallace and Belle O’Neill pictured during the ‘A Mile with a Smile’ fundraiser in aid of the Tullow Day Care Centre in Bro Leo Park

Breda Monahan and Caroline Davis 

Jim O’Grady with his daughters Aoife and Abbie during the ‘A Mile with a Smile’ fundraiser in aid of the Tullow Day Care Centre 

 Anne Rooney and her daughter Áine

John Lynam and Chris Murphy

All smiles at the ‘A Mile with a Smile’ fundraiser in aid of the Tullow Day Care Centre in Bro Leo Park, Tullow were Emer Dempsey and Niamh Murphy

Nikki Butler, Emma and Belle O’Neill and Aoife Roche 

Cian and Treasa Jackman 

 

By Suzanne Pender

A GLORIOUS St Stephen’s Day morning attracted people in their droves to Br Leo Park, Tullow for St Patrick’s GAA Club’s annual ‘mile with a smile’.

The walk was in aid of Tullow Day Care Centre and welcomed lots of families and locals, keen to get some fresh air after a relaxing Christmas Day.

“It went lovely, first of all it was bright and sunny … a  gorgeous day, so people were out and happy to get in a walk and meet up together,” said Chris Murphy from the club.

“We have the walking track, too, so it’s very safe for kids to run up and down or kick a bit of ball while their parents walk, so it was great, a lovely atmosphere,” he added.

The walk raised a terrific €1,000, which will now be put to great use by Tullow Day Care Centre, which supports and looks after so many elderly people in the wider community.

 

 

 

