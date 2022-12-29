Tullow mile with a smile raises €1k for day care centre

By Suzanne Pender

A GLORIOUS St Stephen’s Day morning attracted people in their droves to Br Leo Park, Tullow for St Patrick’s GAA Club’s annual ‘mile with a smile’.

The walk was in aid of Tullow Day Care Centre and welcomed lots of families and locals, keen to get some fresh air after a relaxing Christmas Day.

“It went lovely, first of all it was bright and sunny … a gorgeous day, so people were out and happy to get in a walk and meet up together,” said Chris Murphy from the club.

“We have the walking track, too, so it’s very safe for kids to run up and down or kick a bit of ball while their parents walk, so it was great, a lovely atmosphere,” he added.

The walk raised a terrific €1,000, which will now be put to great use by Tullow Day Care Centre, which supports and looks after so many elderly people in the wider community.