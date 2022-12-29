What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 19 planning applications between 21 and 28 December.

Bagenalstown: Christopher Johnson wishes to retain a partially-constructed detached domestic shed to the rear of existing dwelling at Kildrenagh, Bagenalstown.

John Gavin wishes to provide a new entrance and access road to a proposed development of six houses previously permitted and the relocation of one detached unit at West House, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown.

Bennekerry: Maryanne Connors wishes to retain a mobile home to be used as a dwelling for a period not exceeding three years. Permission for demolition of an existing single-storey dwelling in ruins, permission for the construction of a replacement single-storey dwelling at Grangeford Old, Bennekerry.

Borris: Michael Hickey and Elizabeth Koep wish to erect a dwelling house and domestic garage/store at Ballinvalley and Kiltennell, Borris.

Carlow: Jeff and Maria Deering wish to construct a proposed single-storey extension to the rear of existing two-storey dwelling at Clarence Court, Link Road, Browneshill.

Gas Networks Ireland wishes to develop an installation of 0.51m x 1.42m x 1.806m in size to house a new natural gas district regulating installation, including a 3m high ‘lamp post’-style relief vent stack at Hanover, Carlow town.

Leona Kavanagh and James White wish to construct a single-storey dwelling, new entrance and domestic garage at Link Road, Browneshill.

Luke Connors wishes to retain a chalet/lodge used as a residence for a temporary period not exceeding three years at Shangrila, Grange Grove, Tullow Road, Carlow.

Paddy Connors wishes to retain chalet/lodge used as a residence for a temporary period not exceeding three years at Tullow Road, Carlow.

Fenagh: Ballyshancarragh Properties Ltd wishes to construct two semi-detached houses at Granite Court, Fenagh.

Graiguenaspideog: Brian Murphy wishes to retain alterations to previously-granted permission, including increased floor area, permission for change of use of existing agricultural shed to use as an industrial workshop at Graiguenaspideog.

Hacketstown: Declan Byrne wishes to apply for change of use and alterations to existing building from funeral home to domestic dwelling at Main Street, Hacketstown.

Kildavin: Kildavin Afterschool Facility Ltd wishes to apply for change of use of existing dwelling house to a childcare/early learning facility at 3 Lackabeg, Kildavin.

Milford: Paul and Denise Dowling wish to retain existing extensions at the rear of dwelling, steel-frame shed and permission for a change of use of public house to domestic dwelling at Tomard Upper, Milford.

Rathvilly: Garrett Donnelly wishes to erect a new single-storey dwelling house at Broughillstown, Rathvilly.

Rathvilly GAA chairperson Pat Deering wishes to extend and alter existing GAA clubhouse to include a new sports hall, changing rooms, shower and toilet facilities, meeting rooms, kitchen and gym at Fr Ryan Park, Rathvilly.

St Mullins: Adrian Blanchfield and Helena Cahill wish to construct a dwelling house at St Mullins.

Tullow: Patricia Roche wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling and domestic garage at Ballykilduff, Tobinstown.

John and Gemma Ward wish to construct three one-and-half-storey dwellings at Shillelagh Road, Tullow.