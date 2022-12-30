Bagenalstown Turkey Trot for homecare fundraiser

THE Turkey Trot in Bagenalstown drew a mighty turnout, highlighting great support for the long-standing fundraiser, which benefits Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Takings from the event currently stand at €1,700, with the money going to the Bagenalstown branch of the homecare team.

More than 100 men, women, children and pets took part in the St Stephen’s Day run and walk.

“It was a fantastic turnout, absolutely,” said organiser Marjorie Holligan. “The weather was great … we could not have asked for a better day. It only started to rain when people were coming back.”

The Turkey Trot in Bagenalstown has been running for well over a decade and Marjorie thanked her extended family and great friends who, year-in year-out attend and even offer spot prizes.

“It’s always humbling and emotional,” she said.

Marjorie was delighted to be able to support the homecare team, which offers invaluable palliative care to many cancer patients and their families.

“It’s only when it knocks on your door that you realise you need these people,” she said.