Call of duty – Carlow man talks about life on the frontline in war-torn Ukraine

By Elizabeth Lee

“IT all seems surreal since I arrived home. It’s been very intense,” said 40-year-old Richard Looney, a Carlow man who has just returned home from fighting on the frontline with the Ukrainian Army.

Richard was one of the few Irishmen who went to Ukraine when Russia invaded that country in February and expected to stay “only two or three weeks”. He’s only now returned home for Christmas, having fought on the frontline for more than nine months. He has lived and seen the horrors of war up close.

“When you’re there, it’s all about staying alive. You might think that you had troubles before, until you’re getting shot at in Ukraine. Life is very, very basic. You only have one thing to worry about, and that’s staying alive. Getting shot at is brutal,” Richard told ***The Nationalist*** in an exclusive interview.

He says there is “danger everywhere” for the civilians who stayed in Ukraine and he feels deeply for the families, including the children, who are living through the war.

“People should spare a thought for the people of Ukraine and their children. It’s crazy and surreal to see the people there. These children are living with war. From under the ground, over their heads and all around them there’s danger. There’s no safe space. You might see a babushka (grandmother) digging spuds while there are shells going off around her, but someone explained to me that if she didn’t dig those potatoes, then she’d have nothing to eat and she’d starve,” continued Richard.

It’s unknown if Richard is the only Irishman fighting in Ukraine, but he is officially enlisted with the Ukrainian Army. He has fought with them in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Verbivka and Donetsk since his arrival in February, when “everything was chaos”.

“I left for Ukraine on 28 February. I left straightaway when I heard about the invasion. I was nearly over there too early … things were chaotic at the time,” said Richard.

He said that the Ukrainians were taken by surprise at the suddenness and brutality of the Russian invasion and that when he arrived there, his first thought was to join the foreign legion, but changed his mind when he met a Ukrainian commander with whom he bonded and trusted. The army was so ill-equipped in the early days that the soldiers had to take buses to the frontline to fight off the enemy.

“From the beginning, we were in at the deep end. The Russians were attacking Kyiv hard and fast. My goal was to get inside Kyiv before the Russians reached it so we could fight them.”

Richard’s training with the Ukrainian Army was hard and fast, too. He was assigned to territorial defence and by July had been picked for a special forces reconnaissance unit. His unit had three main tasks: storming positions where they “go in and try to clear out the Russians”; reconnaissance – where they identify enemy positions and direct artillery strikes; and evacuation, “the grimmest part, because we have to get lads out. The Russians use dead bodies as bait”.

As Richard recounts his war experience, he says his life seems “surreal” as he sits in the security and comfort of his home town of Carlow.

“Coming home is not as easy as I thought it would be. I’ve been immersed in the war for more than nine months. Talking like this now is difficult because I can see how crazy it all is, whereas when I’m there, I’m right in it.”

The defence forces run deep in Richard’s DNA as his mother Maura was one of the first female army recruits in Ireland when she joined in 1982, while his late uncle Paddy, a man much-loved in Carlow town, was also a member of the army and Tullow mountain rescue.

“My mother was actually pregnant with me when she joined the army! Maybe that’s why I’m the way I am,” laughed Richard.

Growing up in Church Street, Graiguecullen, Carlow, he was raised by his mother, his granny Eileen and his uncle Paddy. From a young age, he wanted to join the defence forces and joined the navy at the age of 17. He wanted to transfer to the army after completing a four-year carpentry apprenticeship, but was denied the move so he left the navy and lived as a civilian. Physically he’s a big man and has taken part in strongman competitions, coming first in a novice contest in 2011 and being placed second and third in an open competition in 2010.

It would seem that he always hankered after a place in the army, and that, coupled with his long-held interest in the politics and history of Europe and Russia, spurred him to fight in Ukraine.

“I’ve been following the politics of that area for years. I’m not just fighting for Ukraine; I’m fighting to defend Europe, too. If Ukraine had fallen, the Russians would be at the Polish borders and at the Balkans. I’m not glorifying war – war is not glorious. It’s brutal and horrible,” he said. “When you go out (on a mission), you’re told that not everyone is expected to survive.

“This is not a computer game. We’re fighting hedgerow by hedgerow, house by house, sleeping on floors of people’s houses, cooking on open fires. Who knows who shot who? It’s the fog of war; it’s a shared responsibility. There’s nothing glorious at all. We’re doing the most dangerous tasks and people get killed on both sides. It’s not glorious at all,” he continued.

“I don’t really get frightened in the moment. You have to keep your head or you’ll be dead. If you panic, you’re in trouble.”

Richard was also part of the unit that defeated the Russians at Verbivka in September and was also presented with an award by his battle commander in recognition of his bravery in another counter-offensive.

Richard firmly believes that the Russians will be defeated, not only because the Ukrainian Army is now better equipped and organised than at the beginning of the invasion, but because of the indomitable spirit of the Ukrainian people.

“They’re a lot better organised now. The initial shock of the invasion is over – they did make mistakes, but it was so difficult when the second-strongest army in the world attacked. The Russians do not have the same mentality: they’re conscripted and don’t want to fight. The Ukrainians are very strong-willed … of course they’ll win.”

Richard is due to return to Ukraine in early January, but for now he’s spending time with his family in Carlow. Heartbreakingly, his beloved uncle Timmy Gleeson from Carlow passed away just as Richard arrived home and, mercifully, he had time to say goodbye to him before he died.

“It’s all so surreal and intense; it’s all very emotional,” said Richard, adding that he’s determined to return to Ukraine and leave his family behind, including his mother Maura.

“Like any other mother, she’ll worry, but she’s very proud of me, too. She’s a soldier – she understands why I’m there,” smiled Richard.