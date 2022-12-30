Condition of Staplestown Road ‘a nightmare’

By Suzanne Pender

IRISH Water contractors are “leaving the place in a mess” and there should be repercussions, stated cllr John Cassin.

Cllr Cassin pointed to work at St Patrick’s Avenue, where the yellow box is not back yet; Oakley Park, where “grass and rocks were just thrown back”; and Staplestown Road, which he described as “a nightmare”.

“It’s very disheartening for people doing their best, then they just thrown it back; there should be repercussions for the people doing it. “Irish Water contractors are leaving some places in a mess and someone should be checking them, it’s not good enough,” said cllr Cassin.

Cllr Tom O’Neill added that the condition of Staplestown Road was “beyond a joke at this stage”.

Area engineer Barry Knowles said that some of areas and surfaces are just temporary and still require “permanent reinstating”.

“I know they were due back at Staplestown Road this week, but due to the temperatures, they couldn’t,” he added.