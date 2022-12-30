Fabulous panto with a Carlow edge had audience in stitches

Audrey Cooper as Queen Grimelda with the cast

Madeline Doyle and Maria Ansbro as the Huntspersons (above and below)

Kayla Kehoe as Nanny Rale Pale

Audrey Cooper as Queen Grimelda, Madeline Doyle and Maria Ansbro as the Huntspersons and Paddy Behan as The Mirror on stage in the Geogre Bernard Shaw Theatre

Emmy Nolan as young Snow White with some the panto’s youngest stars

Emmy Nolan and Audrey Cooper

Snow White played by Shauna Ray Lacey with some of the panto’s youngest cast members (above and below)

The Seven Quarehawks – Barry Harmon as Harmless, Aoife Doyle as Notions, Amy Power as Merry, Sean Óg Ferry as Stingy, Eithne Molloy as Whingy, Emily Kehoe as Carol and Tricia Millar as Liesa (above and below)

Shauna Ray Lacey as Snow White with some of the Quarehawks played by Emily Kehoe, Amy Doyle, Aoife Doyle and Tricia Millar

By Suzanne Pender

BUNDLES of talent, lots of good-humoured banter and a sprinkling of Carlow magic created an irresistible potion for a terrific panto enjoyed by thousands of Carlovians in the run-up to Christmas!

Snow White and the Seven Quarehawks by Striking Productions took to the stage of the George Bernard Shaw Theatre with a bang for its sell-out show of seven performances. From tiny tots to talented teens, enthusiastic newbies to seasoned panto pros, Snow White and the Seven Quarehawks had it all in its wonderful cast.

Directed and written by Robert O’Neill, the show offered Snow White with a twist, with a dash of Christmas cheer and lashings of Carlowisms to add that local flavour audiences love.

This year’s panto returned following an absence of three years due to the pandemic and emerges from an extremely tough time for Striking Productions, when the group was forced to cancel last year’s panto at the eleventh hour. But it was clear they were back stronger than ever to bring their tenth anniversary Christmas show to the stage. Incredibly, over its decade in existence, Striking Productions has performed to more than 23,000 people – an astonishing statistic of which they are justifiably very proud.

The wonderful cast of Snow White and the Seven Quarehawks included the incredible Shauna Ray Lacey in the role of Snow White, who brought a wonderful comic element to the part, as well as her stunning voice. In a case of absolutely perfect casting, Shauna’s daughter Emmy Nolan played the role of young Snow White, an absolute star on the stage and a bundle of enthusiasm. Kayla Kehoe played the part of Nanny Rale Pale, her hair alone demanding a standing ovation, with the wonderful Queen Grimelda played by Audrey Cooper – once again proving that’s she’s awfully good at being bad!

The Mirror was played by Carlow stalwart of the stage Paddy Behan, while super-talented Holly Harmon was the perfect storyteller. Jack Lawlor as Prince Lorenzo combined the comedy with a fantastic singing voice to provide some real stand-out moments during the show.

The Seven Quarehawks were played by Barry Harmon as Harmless, Notions played by Aoife Doyle, Merry played by Amy Power, Stingy played by Seán Óg Ferry, Whingy played by Eithne Molloy, Carol played by Emily Kehoe and Liesa played by Tricia Millar.

Funny, quick-witted and with some memorable one-liners, the Quarehawks brought that panto fun in spades.

Adorable Annie and Saoirse Moriarty certainly brought the cute factor to their performance, along with a chorus of children, who gave absolutely everything to all of their scenes.

And where would Carlow be without the dynamic duo of Madeleine Doyle and Maria Ansbro, this time in the role of Axeme and Axeher – the two hapless ‘huntspersons’. Their infamous naughty and nice list had everyone squirming in their seats – with no-one safe from their scrutiny!

Snow White and the Seven Quarehawks musical director was Clara Hutchinson and its choreographer was Katie Conlan, both putting in Trojan work to bring Robert’s vision to life.

From set to lighting and chaperoning the young cast to selling raffle tickets, it was a huge effort by all involved in the show and a real testament to the wonderful talent that Carlow has to offer.