Hardy souls take the plunge for Christmas dip in Bagenalstown

THE Christmas Day swim in Bagenalstown celebrated its 30th year with a record crowd.

“We never had as big a number before … nearly 60 got in. It went off really well,” said organiser Mary Foster. “A lot of people came out to watch it. It was a fine morning to give support.”

The increasing popularity of ‘wild swimming’ and the cancellation of the Barrow swim in Carlow town is thought to be behind the increased numbers.

The event is held in memory of the late Vera Power and benefits the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. Vera’s family were in attendance for the occasion, with some of her grandchildren taking part for the first time.

A Christmas Day walk in the town was also organised by the Power family before the swim, which was attended by around 50 people.

About €1,500 was raised in a bucket collection, with several thousand more expected through donations and fundraising.

