By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Municipal District held a minute’s silence at its December meeting to acknowledge the heart-breaking death of Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon.

Cllr Andrea Dalton spoke of the “devastating news of an Irish solider killed in Lebanon, the first death of an Irish in over 20 years”.

She also acknowledged the huge service of all Irish soldiers serving overseas, a point echoed by all council members.