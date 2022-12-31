Man (32) to appear in court over Co Cork hit-and-run incident

  • Home >
Saturday, December 31, 2022

Gardaí arrested a 32-year-old man in relation to a hit-and-run incident on Thursday in Co Cork.

The man, who was questioned at Bandon Garda station, is expected to appear at a special sitting of Bandon District Court shortly after 2pm on Saturday.

A 65-year-old man remains in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital following the collision at Dunkereen Cross between Bandon and Cork.

The injured man’s car was hit by another car, it is believed, resulting in it being overturned.

Gardaí checked CCTV footage and traced a car to a house near Ballinhassig, where the man was arrested.

 

