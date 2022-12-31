Second man arrested as man left in critical condition after Cork assault

James Cox

Gardaí investigating an incident in Cork on December 28th, in which a man in his late 20s was seriously assaulted, have made a second arrest.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident earlier on Saturday. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Togher Garda Station.

The injured man is continuing to receive treatment at Cork University Hospital, his condition remains critical.

The assault took place near the Glenwood Eastate in Carrigaline.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, December 28th, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.