Man arrested after woman (20s) found dead in Cork apartment

Sunday, January 01, 2023

Gardaí are investigating after a young woman was found dead in Cork city in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at approximately 6.30am on Sunday morning.

The woman, who was aged in her 20s, was found unresponsive in an apartment on Liberty Street. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The young woman’s body remains at the scene.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem examination is expected to be carried out later on Sunday. Gardaí said the results of the postmortem will determine the course of the investigation.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested on Sunday morning and is currently detained at Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Teenager to undergo surgery after being stabbed in the face

Sunday, 01/01/23 - 12:14pm

Road deaths rose 13% last year, provisional figures show

Sunday, 01/01/23 - 11:42am

Labour leader Ivana Bacik says ‘shouty’ style of some politicians puts voters off

Sunday, 01/01/23 - 11:15am