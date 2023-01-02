Carlow winner in Millionaire Raffle New Year’s Eve draw

By Suzanne Pender

Five players including one from Carlow are sure to be celebrating this week after they won the other top tier prizes of €100,000 in the Millionaire Raffle New Year’s Eve draw.

The winning Carlow location for the prize from the Millionaire Raffle was Rath’s Supermarket, Pollerton Road, Carlow.

A National Lottery player in Co Cork has gotten their year off to a great start by becoming Ireland’s newest millionaire after winning the incredible top prize of €1 million in the New Year’s Eve’s Millionaire Raffle draw.

The Rebel County player scooped the top prize with Millionaire Raffle ticket number 219908.

With over 6,000 players winning prizes of between €500 and €1 million in the draw, the National Lottery are urging ticket holders to check their raffle numbers to see if they have kicked 2023 off with a win. Players are advised to check their tickets at www.lottery.ie or on the National Lottery App.