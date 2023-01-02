Charities say thank you as Carlow digs deep to help those less fortunate

By Suzanne Pender

THE generosity of Co Carlow helped to make Christmas a little bit brighter for hundreds of families struggling to meet basic household needs.

St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen served 45 meals on Christmas Day, while hundreds of food hampers were distributed by local charities such as St Vincent de Paul and Carlow Lions Club right across the county in the run-up to Christmas.

“The generosity of the people of Carlow has been amazing in recent weeks. We’ve received a huge amount of donations from individuals and businesses … people have been so good,” said Fr John Dunphy of St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen.

“I’ve often thought about the amazing generosity of Carlow people and how people should be really proud of how they look after others as a county,” he added.

St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen this year worked in conjunction with Carlow Lions Club’s food appeal and were overwhelmed by the response to their food collections at local supermarkets. “We distributed 400 hampers before Christmas and had a team of volunteers packing the food … people were so willing to help,” said Fr Dunphy.

St Vincent de Paul in Carlow has experienced an increase in demand for help this year and distributed a large number of hampers and food vouchers locally in recent weeks.

“Yes, there are a lot more people who need our help, particularly with energy costs,” said Tom McDonald from the Carlow branch of St Vincent de Paul.

“The government has introduced special measures to support people, but we would get calls about people who are maybe on ‘pay as you go’ and have their power cut off … demand is definitely up,” he said.

However, despite the challenges, the local St Vincent de Paul branch has also experienced the enormous goodwill of Carlow people.

“St Vincent de Paul is 150 years’ old and we have a very long tradition here in Carlow. We are well looked after here and the county would certainly be among the more generous counties when it comes to donations,” said Tom.

Tom also spoke of the wonderful support of Carlow Rotary Club and its annual Remembrance Tree, Carlow Lions Club and the many individuals and businesses who donate or support their church-gate collections, envelope drops and shop collections.